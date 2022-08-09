On August 6, “Connecting the Greater Bay Area, Concentrating to the Future – Jiangmen Global Investment Conference” was held in Hong Kong, Macau and Jiangmen simultaneously offline and online. Mayor Wu Xiaohui introduced Jiangmen to the world and sincerely invited businessmen from home and abroad to invest in Jiangmen: Jiangmen in the Bay Area belongs to every Jiangmen person, as well as every investor, entrepreneur and struggler who chooses Jiangmen. Jiangmen in the Bay Area, take advantage of the situation; walk with you and set sail together.

Focusing on location conditions, platform carriers, industrial systems, business environment, natural ecology, and human resources, Wu Xiaohui introduced the development advantages of Jiangmen in detail, showing the bright prospects of Jiangmen’s vigorous development. She said: choose Jiangmen,

Connectivity – Enjoy the advantages of the hub gateway in the Bay Area.Jiangmen is a key node of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area “connecting the east and connecting the west”. In the future, the Shenjiang Railway, the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing High-speed Railway, the Guangzhou-Foshan River-Zhuhai Intercity, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor, and the Huangmaohai Corridor will be completed and opened to traffic. Jiangmen can be reached within 1 hour. Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and the core areas of Hong Kong and Macau form a “one-hour commuting circle” of the “Golden Inner Bay”. The “Jiangmen” China-Europe and China-Laos trains directly reach the EU and RCEP member states. The second phase of the Yamen sea passage will be completed soon. The 100,000-ton deep-water wharf in Guanghai Bay is about to be launched. forming.

Big – the galloping officer has a vast world of entrepreneurship.Jiangmen actively promotes the “park re-engineering” project. The planned total area of ​​the large-scale industrial cluster area is 1,395 square kilometers, with an additional contiguous development area of ​​625 square kilometers and a start-up area of ​​245 square kilometers. A large-scale developed industrial agglomeration area. Jiangmen is in full swing to accelerate the construction of 3 pioneering start-up areas, and at the same time plans to build 11 characteristic industrial parks starting with 10,000 mu, to create the most reliable carrier for industrial agglomeration development. Arrange no less than 30% of the construction land quota for industrial projects every year. The land in Jiangmen can carry everyone’s dreams and keep pace with everyone’s development.

Fast – build and share a modern industrial system together.As a century-old industrial city, the hometown of Chinese architecture, and a major agricultural city in Guangdong, Jiangmen has further promoted the “industrial revitalization” project, focusing on the development of a new generation of information technology, new energy vehicles, silicon energy and other industries, and consolidating the development of papermaking, paper products, motorcycles, etc. Traditional advantageous industries, cultivate and develop biomedicine, rail transit and other industries. Jiangmen established a construction industry alliance, introduced the industrial chain thinking to promote the construction industry chain “grip your fingers into a fist”, welcomes high-quality enterprises to settle down, and strives to leave more inheritable architectural works for future generations. Jiangmen has made great efforts to promote the “one after another” of characteristic and advantageous agricultural products such as dried tangerine peel, rice, eel, blue crab, and tea. Thanks to a solid industrial foundation, Jiangmen’s GDP growth rate ranked second in the province in the first half of the year, showing a strong development momentum and potential.

Excellent – Experience the first-class business environment in the Bay Area.Jiangmen has efficient and convenient government services, advocates entrepreneurship, respects market players, sets up a service class for top 200 industrial enterprises, publishes a platform for quick response to the demands of small, medium and micro enterprises, and opens up green channels for enterprises in the city. Jiangmen serves and improves every day. With a vibrant and innovative atmosphere, it is a national demonstration city for small and micro innovation and entrepreneurship, with more than 2,200 high-tech enterprises and the coverage rate of R&D institutions of above-scale industrial enterprises in the province. It has a fair and honest market environment, and has been rated as excellent in the evaluation of the construction of the rule of law in Guangdong for three consecutive years. Jiangmen is striving to build a pro-Qing political and business relationship, so that everyone can work in peace and contentment, and help not cause trouble.

Joy – Embrace the happy life of green mountains and clear waters.Jiangmen is a “National Civilized City”, “National Forest City” and “China’s Habitat Environment Model Award City”. The river and lake chief system has been awarded excellent provincial assessments for four consecutive years. The natural pattern of “three mountains, two rivers and one bay” is getting more and more beautiful. Jiangmen insists that people are the first resource for urban development, implements a more active and flexible talent policy, and builds a city of hope and yearning for young people and new citizens.

Beauty – to appreciate the humanities and treasures.Famous scenic spots such as “Bird’s Paradise”, intoxicating seascape, native water town, and Enping Hot Spring have lit up the scenery of Jiangmen. Cultural heritage, Kaiping watchtowers and villages, Chikan Ancient Town, Changdi Style Street, etc. are also rare cultural and tourism resources. Jiangmen is grateful to the overseas Chinese. The spirit of “patriotism and love for the hometown, hard work and enterprising, keeping promises and trustworthiness, openness and tolerance” is a valuable spiritual wealth to promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen. Currently, the “Hong Kong and Macau Integration” and “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment” projects are being further promoted. Help villagers go back to Jiangmen to find business opportunities and benefit Sangzi.