Mayoral candidates invited to the Great Digital Debate in Medellín

The country is preparing to experience a new election day soon, because on October 29, Colombians will have to elect regional leaders: mayors, councilors, councillors, assembly members and governors, so that for the next four years they can develop their government plans from the territories.

For this reason and after last Monday, September 25, seven of the ten candidates for the governorship of Antioquia presented some of their proposals in the Great Digital Debate, held by the CES University and KienyKe.com, a new space was created. opens so that the candidates for mayor of the capital of the department can socialize the proposals.

In this way, the main auditorium of the CES University in Medellín will receive the candidates for mayor of this city next Wednesday, September 27, so that they can share with the attendees their vision of the city for the period 2024 – 2027.

