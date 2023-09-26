Home » Mayoral candidates invited to the Great Digital Debate in Medellín
News

Mayoral candidates invited to the Great Digital Debate in Medellín

by admin
Mayoral candidates invited to the Great Digital Debate in Medellín

The country is preparing to experience a new election day soon, because on October 29, Colombians will have to elect regional leaders: mayors, councilors, councillors, assembly members and governors, so that for the next four years they can develop their government plans from the territories.

For this reason and after last Monday, September 25, seven of the ten candidates for the governorship of Antioquia presented some of their proposals in the Great Digital Debate, held by the CES University and KienyKe.com, a new space was created. opens so that the candidates for mayor of the capital of the department can socialize the proposals.

In this way, the main auditorium of the CES University in Medellín will receive the candidates for mayor of this city next Wednesday, September 27, so that they can share with the attendees their vision of the city for the period 2024 – 2027.

See also  British Armed Forces could start recruiting autistic soldiers

You may also like

AgID-Consip: “fundamental strategic collaboration for the digitalisation of...

Renowned Internist, Cardiologist, and Rheumatologist Dr. William Jana...

Lee Jae-myung escaped arrest… Law: “It is difficult...

Triple homicide on the right bank of the...

Migrants, no guarantees for the reception of pregnant...

The Community Council praises the King’s message regarding...

South Korea Holds Massive Military Parade to Build...

How do you know if you are a...

Shenzhou 12-15 Astronauts Honored at Awards Ceremony, Emphasizing...

Ribbon cutting for the completion of via Orsa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy