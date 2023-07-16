Home » Mayor’s Office advances in the adaptation of the FDI infrastructure 20 de Octubre
Mayor's Office advances in the adaptation of the FDI infrastructure 20 de Octubre

Mayor's Office advances in the adaptation of the FDI infrastructure 20 de Octubre

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the District Education Secretariat and the Infrastructure Management, met with the academic community of the 20 de Octubre Educational Institution reporting on the progress in the adaptation of the headquarters.

This space was attended by the representatives of the students, parents, teachers and directors of the institution.

At this time, the contractor is carrying out the excavations to later structure the foundations; Next, the pedestals will be cast and the metal structures will be installed, which will serve as support for the structure.

This intervention will be carried out for approximately four weeks, during which time the District Administration will accompany and monitor the execution of the work.

The Santa Marta Mayor’s Office will continue to attend to the different situations that arise in the District’s educational institutions and implement strategies to improve the quality of the training that is given in official schools.

