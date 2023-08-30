Home » Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to microentrepreneurs in the District
News

Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to microentrepreneurs in the District

by admin
Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to microentrepreneurs in the District

664 loans have been granted to strengthen the city’s business fabric.

The District Mayor’s Office support the growth of microentrepreneurs in Santa Martaso it has has been establishing agreements with banks to offer them lines of credit with low interest so that they inject capital into their businesses and can grow.

He The first agreement was made by the district administrationthrough the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness, with Bancoldex; where I know disbursed $3,200,000,000 to small companies dedicated mostly to the wholesale-retail trade, vehicle repair, manufacturing, lodging and food services.

In total, 515 businessmen benefited from the line of credit ‘Santa Marta responds’an aid designed by Mayor Virna Johnson against the economic effects of Covid-19.

It may interest you: Fundemicromag will grant credits to microentrepreneurs displaced from the District

In addition, a special line of credit was created with Banco Agrarioaimed at small producers and formal microentrepreneurs and District informalsin which they have disbursed $1,254,870,000 corresponding to 149 credits.

With this agreement, the benefited users receive a compensation rate from the District that considerably reduces their interest.

With this agreement, the benefited users receive a compensation rate from the District which significantly lowers interest. 63% of the compensatory rate has been delivered, leaving 37% available.

“This has allowed many of these microentrepreneurs to have access to credit and have started their businesses, which has a positive impact on job creation and the dynamics of the economy,” expressed Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

It may interest you: Banco Agrario and District enable credit for more than 200 million to micro-entrepreneurs and artisanal fishermen

You may also like

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Launches Speech on...

Tennis – US Open: Koepfer has to give...

Vehicles without license plates will be blocked by...

Rapid Intensification: How Hurricane Idalia Became a Dangerous...

Arrested the alleged murderer of Nelson Andrés Valderrama,...

Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Holds Special Democratic...

Gabon’s President Bongo Ondimba under house arrest after...

The goal card for Ecuador is Enner Valencia

Florida Workers to Receive Another Minimum Wage Increase...

Oil in the US registers a sharp drop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy