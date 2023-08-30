Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to microentrepreneurs in the District

664 loans have been granted to strengthen the city’s business fabric.

The District Mayor’s Office support the growth of microentrepreneurs in Santa Martaso it has has been establishing agreements with banks to offer them lines of credit with low interest so that they inject capital into their businesses and can grow.

He The first agreement was made by the district administrationthrough the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness, with Bancoldex; where I know disbursed $3,200,000,000 to small companies dedicated mostly to the wholesale-retail trade, vehicle repair, manufacturing, lodging and food services.

In total, 515 businessmen benefited from the line of credit ‘Santa Marta responds’an aid designed by Mayor Virna Johnson against the economic effects of Covid-19.

It may interest you: Fundemicromag will grant credits to microentrepreneurs displaced from the District

In addition, a special line of credit was created with Banco Agrarioaimed at small producers and formal microentrepreneurs and District informalsin which they have disbursed $1,254,870,000 corresponding to 149 credits.

With this agreement, the benefited users receive a compensation rate from the District that considerably reduces their interest.

With this agreement, the benefited users receive a compensation rate from the District which significantly lowers interest. 63% of the compensatory rate has been delivered, leaving 37% available.

“This has allowed many of these microentrepreneurs to have access to credit and have started their businesses, which has a positive impact on job creation and the dynamics of the economy,” expressed Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

It may interest you: Banco Agrario and District enable credit for more than 200 million to micro-entrepreneurs and artisanal fishermen