Mayor’s Office designs advertising project with exemptions for merchants

At the end of the debates between merchants and councilors about the updates to the ordinances of the city of Maturín, the Alcaldía proposes a series of projects for the improvement and beautification of the capital of Monaco, among which the payment of advertising fees stands out.

Mayor Ana Fuentes stated that it is about motivating merchants, both small, medium and large, to improve their façade and the corresponding advertisements, so that with their cancellation, the harmonization of the city is possible.

Exemption commitment

He specified that this proposal establishes exemptions for businesses in order to strengthen and motivate merchants, and undertakes to recognize debts to businesses for advertising, according to the renovation of the façade, it would be an annual exemption.

He specified that until Friday he had received 21 consulted ordinances, a process that has been carried out with councilors who are responsible for legislating in this matter and once the process is supported, the amount to be paid will be known according to the economic ordinance, which is the most important and urgent for the municipality. “They have material, the announcement is expected in the coming days, we are devising a motivation project so that businessmen can cancel, not because of size, but because of space,” Fuentes said.

They promote adaptation

He noted that in this way it is possible to continue improving in terms of advertising, although there are still merchants who have not adapted their advertisement and indicated that many businesses have not been charged this fee given that in the previous administration it was by size, the ordinance will now be adapted by improving the proposals.

«In that sense, councilors and merchants have met to advance in this aspect. I have proposed working for standards and for small, medium and large advertising, just as we could agree on the spaces of each business, but payment is important to beautify the city,” he added.

The local representative considers that they will be allowed to renew in one month, in addition there will be an act of commitment signed by the parties for said renewal and placement of advertising.

Read Also:

This Tuesday they will check public transport routes

By: La Verdad de Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Facebook

X

