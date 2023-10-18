Mayor’s Office has a coffin and vault

Six days after his death, the body of Luis Alfredo Garavito Cubillosknown by the alias ‘The beast’ o ‘The Monster of Genoa’is still in the morgue of the Institute of legal medicine from Valledupar.

According to what was learned, a relative is in the city of Valledupar, processing the delivery of the body.

According to information shared by the Valledupar Officea nephew would have requested support from the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar to cremate the body and transport the ashes to Quindío, alleging lack of resources for the transfer of the coffin.

However, the lack of a civil registration of ‘La Bestia’, previously authenticated before the Notary of Genova in Quindío, would be the main impediment to determining the degree of relationship of blood and thus begin with the crematory order.

In response, the Secretary of the Municipal Government, Felipe Murgas, highlighted that the Mayor’s Office has a coffin and one bóveda, so, by law, they could dispose of the body. In that scenario, Garavito would be buried in the Valledupar Central Cemeterythus supposedly fulfilling his last wish to be buried in the capital of Cesar.

However, the last decision The fate of the body falls to Garavito’s family, who must decide once Inpec delivers the body.

Garavito, the most dangerous serial killer in the history of Colombia, died at the age of 66 last year October 12 ° in the New Clinic of Santo Tomas from the capital of Caesar.

He was serving a 40-year sentence in the High and Medium Security Prison Establishment, known as ‘La Tramacúa’from Valledupar.

