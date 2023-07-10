Mayor’s Office restarts the Ciudad Equidad health center

A modern healthcare center that complies with all the standards required by the Ministry of Health is the one that the community of Ciudad Equidad and its surroundings will have.

In his purpose for offer good quality health services to the samariansthe Alcaldesa Virna Johnson started at adaptation works of the Ciudad Equidad health centera transcendental step between the efforts invested by the district administrationin the process that has represented providing this area of ​​Santa Marta with a modern infrastructure that provide assistance services to more than 25 thousand inhabitants.

It is health center will have three external consultation areastwo units for dental consultations, a vaccination office, a laboratory, an area for taking gynecological specimens, pharmacy, recovery room, two procedure roomsa room for care of acute diarrheal diseasesan observation room for men, another for women and one for children, a room delivery room and recovery room, among other services.

During her speech at the start of work ceremony, Mayor Virna Johnson highlighted the results of the improvement of ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverandthat since the recovered the District has achieved financial stabilityreopened health centers and posts, as well as investing in the acquisition of medical equipmentin order to offer a better service to 255 thousand affiliates who attend the public hospital network in Santa Marta.

“These are results that encourage us, that encourage us to move forward, that make us get up every day with emotion and enthusiasm, so that until the last day of this year that our administration ends we can continue to deliver the results that you are expecting from us. “, said the district president.

For his part, Governor Carlos Caicedostated: “Thanks to the line of continuity, a change has been achieved in the system and in the health of both the District and the Department, fighting for the rights of the most vulnerable, who have not had access in practice because they did not there are adequate infrastructures in their municipalities”.

