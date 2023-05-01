Home » Maypole transport: ten girls fell on asphalt
The participants of the event wanted to bring the maypole with tractor and trailer from a company to the installation site. A 26-year-old steered the tractor. Before he drove off, about 20 young women sat on the maypole and held on to each other.

Although the maypole was fastened with tension belts, it slipped slightly when driving off. Ten of the girls lost their balance and fell from a height of about 1.5 meters onto the asphalt floor.

Four of them, aged 17 to 24, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Braunau hospital by the Red Cross. The remaining six girls who fell were unharmed and signed a lapel.

All participants come from the district of Braunau.

