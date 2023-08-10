Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: As expected, a weak Q2

As expected, the Mayr-Melnhof Group presented weak Q2 results after the profit warning in June.

As expected, the Mayr-Melnhof Group presented weak Q2 results after the profit warning in June. The Board & Paper Division saw sales decline 31% year-on-year and recorded a loss. Packaging fared better, with only a modest organic sales decline and 21% year-over-year growth from acquisitions. Profitability actually improved both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. The company expects market conditions to remain difficult in the third quarter but is implementing cost cutting measures and cash savings. With unchanged estimates from AlsterResearch, the analysts confirm their target price of EUR 170.00. AlsterResearch analysts continue to think the share price weakness is a good opportunity to buy into a company with proven long-term value creation. AlsterResearch is hosting an online roundtable with Head of IR & Communication Stephan Sweerts-Sporck on August 16 at 2:00 p.m. Please register here:

The full analysis is available at ResearchHUB

The Mayr-Melnhof board share is currently trading at a minus of -1.16% and a price of EUR 135.8.

