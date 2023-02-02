Chocoana actress Mayra Luna Uribe makes her first leading role on Colombian television, playing Yury Alvear, the judo athlete who won an Olympic medal.

Mayra Luna participates in the series ‘Los Medallistas’, on Canal Caracol, produced by Juan Carlos Villamizar. With a touch of fiction and some humor, the TV series reviews the lives, struggles, and sporting feats of three Olympic medalists (Yuri Alvear, Ingrit Valencia, and Óscar Luis Muñoz) born in different regions of Colombia, and from of families without financial resources.

In ‘Los Medallistas’, viewers will learn how the talent that leads to success is polished and how three warriors who do not rest until they reach the podium at the Olympics train themselves, because achieving their goals means being at peace and safe with their own expectations, forge a better future and raise three dysfunctional families that are dedicated to testing, and sometimes at risk, the careers of these three Olympic glories.