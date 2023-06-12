“May’s DEX trading volume is at an all-time high”… DeFi, hacking risk exists

DEX trading volume in May accounted for 22.5% of the total market, the highest ever

Bankruptcy of centralized exchange and US regulatory risk… Investors to DEX

Advantages, but also hacking damage… On the 10th, Wemix Spicer also attacked

▲According to data provided by Into the Block, a media specializing in virtual assets, last month, the trading volume of decentralized exchanges (DEX) accounted for 22.5% of the entire virtual asset market, a record high. (Source = Into the Block)

Last month, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) accounted for 22.5% of the global virtual asset market trading volume, breaking a record high. DeFi, a decentralized financial service including decentralized exchanges, has various deposit and loan products and decentralization as its strengths. However, due to the nature of transparent disclosure of codes and transaction details, there are also dualities, such as continued damage from hacking, such as attacking vulnerabilities.

According to related industries on the 12th, the trading volume of virtual asset decentralized exchanges in May 2023 accounted for 22.5% of the total virtual asset market trading volume, recording an all-time high.

While the market capitalization of the virtual asset market is decreasing and the total trading volume is also decreasing, the demand for DeFi has been steadily increasing since the beginning of this year. In particular, it seems that investors have moved from centralized exchanges to decentralized exchanges due to the bankruptcy of the global exchange FTX at the end of last year and the regulatory risks of centralized exchanges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that have intensified this year. Into the Block, a blockchain analysis company, analyzed this, saying, “Considering the regulatory environment faced by virtual asset exchanges in the United States, this trend may continue for the time being.”

▲According to the ‘2023 Virtual Asset Crime Report’ published by Chainalysis in February, more than 80% of hacking damages in the virtual asset industry last year occurred in the DeFi protocol. (Source = Chainalysis ‘2023 Virtual Asset Crime Report’) See also Macron asks to leave open the way of negotiations with Moscow - Pierre Haski

DeFi, including decentralized exchanges, has various deposit and loan products and transparency due to decentralization. In fact, the damage caused by these attacks continues to occur, and the damage continues to occur every year. According to last year’s virtual asset-related hacking report published by Chainalysis earlier this year, the amount of virtual asset hacking damage in 2022 was $3.8 billion, of which 82.1% ($3.1 billion) occurred in DeFi.

Also, according to the report, DeFi hacking is also linked to North Korea, especially North Korea’s nuclear development. More than half of the virtual asset hacking damages that occurred last year were caused by North Korean hackers, worth $1.7 billion. Of that, $1.1 billion was DeFi hacking. The Wall Street Journal reported on the 11th (local time) that the North Korean hacker unit has so far stolen a total of $3 billion through virtual asset hacking, which accounts for half of North Korea’s nuclear development cost.

▲In the early morning of the 10th, the price of Reflect Token, which was trading at around $3, soared to $296.26 at one time due to the attacker’s manipulation of the market price. (Source = Wemix Pie)

In the early morning of the 10th, an attack using DeFi protocol vulnerabilities also occurred in ‘WeMixPy’, a domestic decentralized financial service. Loan programs in DeFi allow borrowing a certain amount of the value of the coin/token entrusted as collateral into other virtual assets. The attacker took advantage of this to manipulate the market price of the ‘Reflect’ token within WeMixPie and executed abnormal loans to make profits.

The attacker artificially inflated the value of the collateral by raising the price of the Reflect Token, which was used as collateral for the loan, by more than 86 times. As the value of Reflect skyrocketed, the value of the loaned asset also increased proportionally, and the attacker borrowed an abnormally large amount of Wemix through this. Afterwards, as the price of Reflect returned to its original price according to the market adjustment, the value of the borrowed Wemix as collateral decreased, resulting in bad debt. is estimated to have paid

The reason why such an attack was possible was that the reflect token was traded only in swaps within WemixPie and there was insufficient circulation, which made it possible to manipulate the market price with a small amount. Reflect Token is a utility coin that can be created by synthesizing game tokens included in the ‘Reflect Alliance’, in which only selected games among onboarded games on the Wemix Play platform can join.

▲Wemics recognized the problem and stopped lending and deposit services for Reflect on the 10th. (Source = Wemix Official Medium)

On the same day that the vulnerability attack occurred, Wemix said through the official Medium, “Compared to other assets, (1) liquidity is not large and the market price is determined by swap transactions within Wemix Pie (2) deposits for reflect based on a single price reference and decided to stop lending services.” In addition, it was announced that the liquidation of bad debts would be carried out sequentially starting from this day.

An industry official who requested anonymity said, “The problem with this attack was that the attacker was able to manipulate the price of collateral or loan assets too easily.” You have to choose wisely,” he explained. “This is not the first case in DeFi,” he added. “DeFi is open to everyone, so it is used, but on the contrary, this problem also occurs because everyone can access information.”