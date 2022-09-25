Home News Mazzè, great success for the Chierinfestival award singing competition
Mazzè lived last Saturday, September 17, at the Palaeventi the final of the sixteenth edition of the national singing competition The voice award Chierinfestival, organized by the Luna Spettacoli association of the Mazzediese Paolo Formia and by the artistic director Pino Lo Russo. Evening of great occasions, also organized with the patronage of the Municipality of Mazzè, in which triumphed, among the many uvulae from all over northern Italy, were also some from the Canavese area, such as Sonia Fortunato, 24 years old from San Benigno Canavese in the Unpublished category and Eduard Angelov, 16 years old from Brosso, awarded for the most original song in the competition. Evening presented by Daniela Bridget Lo Russo, from the Rai program I Recommended by Carlo Conti and Stefano Capano. An absolute quality jury composed of Sergio Moses, voice of the Rai orchestra at Domenica In, Sylvia Elena Violino and Aurelio Pitino vocal coach, Daniele Zilli singer, Sergio Selvaggio singer-songwriter, Paolo Formia, event organizer and presenter, Edoardo Arrowood music producer, Santino Rocchetti singer-songwriter, Nicole Pizzinca singer and winner of the voice award Chierinestival in 2018 and Nizzil Jimenez singer and competitor of the X-Factor television program in 2017 elected sixteen throat. In the Junior category, the critics’ prize went to Aurora Paterniti, 12, while the 9-year-old Valentina Giamboi won. Moving on to the Unpublished category, the critics’ prize went to Giordy, while Floriana Marchese, 27, won. In the Editi category, the critics’ prize went to Giulia Giaccondi 33, while the victory went to the Nekò group. Best stage presence Marzia Noviello aged 18. –

