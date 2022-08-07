Home News Mazzè, overturns with the tractor: a 50-year-old farmer dies
News

Mazzè, overturns with the tractor: a 50-year-old farmer dies

by admin
Mazzè, overturns with the tractor: a 50-year-old farmer dies

Black day on the roads of the Canavese, the accident on the road to Villareggia

BUCKLES. A 50-year-old farmer overturned while driving his tractor after touching the bank of a canal and died instantly. The accident occurred around 5 pm on the road that connects Mazzè to Villareggia. Volunteers from the South Canavese Rescue of Caluso and two fire brigade teams from Ivrea and Turin intervened. The Caluso carabinieri were on site for the investigations.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Communiqué of the 6th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China

You may also like

Calenda-Pd, from the pact to the farewell on...

Cansiglio, appeal of the Cimbri: “The government recognizes...

Rovigo, lost at sea, 29 years old is...

Alcohol and drug checks in Lignano: three reported

Local authorities, there is an agreement on the...

MotoGp: Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone, the Chivassese wins...

Casier: pays 1,600 for the iPhone, but it’s...

Hailstones the size of pigeon eggs suddenly fell...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 7 August: update on...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy