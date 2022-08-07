Black day on the roads of the Canavese, the accident on the road to Villareggia
BUCKLES. A 50-year-old farmer overturned while driving his tractor after touching the bank of a canal and died instantly. The accident occurred around 5 pm on the road that connects Mazzè to Villareggia. Volunteers from the South Canavese Rescue of Caluso and two fire brigade teams from Ivrea and Turin intervened. The Caluso carabinieri were on site for the investigations.
