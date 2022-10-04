MAZZÈ Forty thousand euros. This is the amount that, up to now, the Municipality of Mazzè has spent, including research, assignments to geologists and legal advice, to oppose the construction of the national deposit of low, medium and high intensity radioactive waste that could arise in the area, the so-called To10. , between Mazzè, Caluso, Rondissone and Chivasso, indicated by Sogin (the public company, operating in the nuclear sector, responsible for the procedure), as one of the potentially suitable sites.

In the meantime, silence has fallen on the matter: Sogin, of Cnai, is expected to publish the definitive national map of the areas suitable for the national deposit of radioactive waste. “It’s an unknown – says Marco Formia, mayor of Mazzè, the town where the warehouse would be located – The publication of the Cnai is frozen. And one of the causes is the commissioner of Sogin. The dialogue was therefore interrupted, while the risk was by no means averted, at a time when, in Italy, we are once again talking about nuclear power ».

The mayors of the four low-Canadian municipalities, after the technical observations sent at the national seminar, hope for the success of the two warnings which jointly, through the Enrichens law firm of Turin, have addressed to the Roman management of Sogin. In the first, the Municipalities ask for the definitive exclusion of the site from the Cnai, in the light of the documentation presented: out of the 15 exclusion criteria envisaged, as many as nine concern the To10 area: “I am convinced – adds Formia – that we have all the credentials to be declared from Sogin not suitable for hosting the national deposit. But the silence worries me ». The second warning has a purely technical nature, since the observations of the Municipality of Mazzè were not clearly reported in the national seminar: serious shortcomings would emerge. In our specific case it concerns the opinion of a Sogin geologist, according to which the unsaturated area can be used as a geological barrier to guarantee the safety of the deposit. On the other hand, according to the Ispra guidelines, the areas “characterized by piezometric levels outcropping or which, in any case, can interfere with the foundation structures of the deposit – the proximity of subsoil waters in their seasonal level variations 4 and not known seasonal, can reduce the degree of isolation of the deposit and favor the transfer phenomena of radionuclides towards the biosphere. For the same reason, areas with the presence of springs and aqueduct intake works are excluded ”. As in the case of To10 ».

The National Radioactive Waste Repository will have to accommodate 95,000 cubic meters of material: 78,000 meters with very low or low activity, and 17,000 cubic meters with medium and high activity. These last 17,000 cubic meters will be in temporary storage, pending the identification of a European underground repository for the most radioactive waste. The construction of the plant will cost 900 million and will last 4 years. The site will employ 4,000 people, while the depot will employ 700 people when fully operational.