One hundred years dedicated to nursery gardening, to the care of gardens and soccer fields. Generation after generation. The Mazzocato family celebrated its century of activity in the large greenhouse in via Montelungo where it has been operating since April 2018. A special promotion for customers who were able to take advantage of special discounts in November. A due celebration, to honor the progenitor Paolo Mazzocato, who in 1922 was in Treviso under the employ of Countess Luisa Valier, and was awarded a medal on the occasion of a chrysanthemum exhibition. He had started very young and had been sent to work for the Van Den Borre family, well-known producers and gardeners in the Treviso area, and today he would be proud to see the fourth generation of the Mazzocatos continue in the footsteps he traced.

When the gardener in the countess’s service died, the noblewoman offered Paolo the job and there were many years in which he served taking care of the countess’s gardens. That 1922 certificate still in full view today in the shop in via Montelungo bears witness to the horticultural profession of a member of this family. Since that day, flowers have blossomed and things have changed. What does not change is the courtesy combined with a quality of service. Dad Roberto with his wife Paola and sons Luca and Nicola share the tasks of managing a business which has seventeen employees in peak periods.

The countess’s death convinced Paolo and his family to move to Feltre where he was entrusted with the management of the Vincheto Nature Reserve where even today flora and fauna represent a small ecosystem of great value. The advent of fascism was another watershed in the life of Paolo Mazzocato, who refused the compulsory membership for civil servants and started his own business in a land near the then Metallurgica where he cultivated vegetable seedlings. The road was paved.

In 1968 the opening of the historic greenhouse in the Altanon area where the family operated for half a century until moving to the current headquarters in via Montelungo. Paolo passed on his passion for this profession to his descendants. Roberto is the sports field expert. The company manages about seventy between Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige. Paola is the soul of the shop in via Montelungo, Nicola, with a degree with honors from the University of Padua in landscape of parks and gardens, deals with the design of green areas for private individuals and Luca, who also graduated in economics, he got involved in the family passion and he too is a member of the staff who keep the business going.

They are the ones who are writing a new chapter in this “family” story, made up of work, passion, research and innovation.R.C.