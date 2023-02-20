They lost 3-2, but towards the end, with goals from the French and the Argentine, they won 4-3.

When the noose was around Christophe Galtier’s neck and a strong storm was brewing at Paris Saint-Germain, between Kylian Mbappé, creator of a work of art, and Lionel Messi, with a free kick in the 94th minute, defeated 4- 3 to Lille and saved their coach’s skin, who lived in the abyss for a good part of the second act.

The Parque de los Príncipes experienced a day worthy of study. He went from utter disappointment to the most extravagant revelry with the figure of his sports advisor, Luis Campos, as the main protagonist. With everything lost, down 2-3 on the scoreboard after Jonathan Bamba’s goal in the 69th minute, Campos went down from the box to the stands to gesticulate with disdain and bad taste against his team. Involved in several disputes with some players in the last two weeks, he seemed to rub his hands before a more than likely dismissal of Galtier.

However, from shouting and unedifying gestures he turned to ecstasy with Messi’s goal, who turned the tables on a free-kick to end a three-game losing streak for his team. Campos, like a bar fan, jumped onto the pitch in the final stages of the clash and even allowed himself the luxury of giving orders.

Surely the PSG adviser expected a forceful reaction from his team, involved in a dangerous dynamic and surrounded by controversy. The last one was starred this week by Neymar, who after losing in the first leg of the round of 16 against Bayern (0-1), went to play poker and eat hamburgers. Earlier, after losing to Monaco 3-1, a fight broke out with crossfire between Campos and some footballers, whose performance did not change when they demanded to hit the table.

In addition, Neymar ended up injured and the worst image of Messi appeared, who although he saved the Parisian team, until the goal that ended the crisis, he wandered the lawn of the Parque de los Príncipes like an absolutely listless player. Only Mbappé was able to arrest a day in which Olympique Marseille will finish at least five points behind the leader.

Depressed by the latest results, Paris Saint-Germain lived on the appearances of Mbappé and Messi’s wand to silence criticism. His successes did not hide the shortcomings of Galtier’s men, who made youth errors that almost cost them dearly.

And it is that before Mbappé’s first goal, Lille gave two tremendous scares to Paris Saint-Germain. The first, after forty seconds, when Timothy Weah found himself with a ball inside the area, without any opposition and with the entire Parisian defense asleep. Gianluigi Donnarumma did come out plugged in and with his legs he cleared what would have been an important jug of cold water for PSG.

But the whole exercise of defensive nonsense did not end there, because moments before Mbappé opened the scoring, Presnel Kimpembe gave Jonathan David a one-on-one after a reckless assignment over Donnarumma, who once again saved the furniture for his teammates.

So, now yes, Mbappé appeared to paralyze time in the Parque de los Príncipes. His play, executed in just a few seconds, was worth an entry. He entered from the left flank, heading into the box with Tiago Djalo and Bafode Diakite in front as serious and impenetrable opposition. He got rid of both with a monumental tunnel over the first, resisted the crashes of the two and with an unstoppable right hand he beat Lucas Chevalier.

His goal not only opened the scoring. He also reassured for a few moments an insecure team that played with fire and barely three minutes later scored the second through Neymar. The Brazilian closed with pleasure a collective move that Messi and Vitinha finished basting together and that disguised the controversy of poker and the hamburger.

With that goal, PSG promised them very happy. Lille seemed finished, with the memory of 1-7 in the first leg and everything seemed to indicate that it was going to collapse like a house of cards. However, he took control of the game and scares returned to Donnarumma’s goal. First, with a header from Jonathan David that saved the Italian goalkeeper. And, second, with the success of Diakite, who signed a disturbing 2-1 for the Parisian team facing the second act.

The tension rose whole when Neymar had to leave the field of play in the first bars of the duel after the restart. A tackle from Benjamin Andre brought down the Brazilian, who sprained his right ankle to close out their contest in the clash in the 51st minute.

Paris Saint-Germain, disoriented, took another upset with Jonathan David’s penalty goal, the Canadian striker’s fifteenth number this season, and which preceded Bamba’s bombing that caused the final anger of Luis Campos. Then, almost at the end, Mbappé appeared first and then Messi, to close the victory with a free kick that gave Galtier oxygen when Zinedine Zidane was already warming up on the wing.}

EFE

