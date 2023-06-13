Home » Mbappé announces that he will not renew with PSG
Mbappé announces that he will not renew with PSG

And is that the optional season It would only take effect if Mbappé shows in writing before July 31 his desire to sign it, so if he had kept his silence he would still have been released within a year.

Until now, the player had been enigmatic about his future, and at the awards gala of the National Union of Professional Soccer Players, on May 28, he limited himself to saying: “I still have a year left on my contract, I’ll be here next next season”.

The star attacker renewed for two seasons with PSG, with an optional one, just a year ago, when it was almost taken for granted that he would go to Real Madrid.

Mbappé, captain of the French national team, later acknowledged that he even received a call from President Emmanuel Macron, who urged him to continue in the French League.

The pressure from the club, Qatari-owned, was also very strong, which sought to continue having one of the best players on the planet on its payroll during the celebration of the last World Cup in Qatar.

PSG’s season has not been very encouraging for the Bondy player, as the club won the league with mediocre play (which will surely cost manager Christophe Galtier his job).

Above all, PSG fell in the Champions League in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich and showed that their competitive level at the European level is without advancing.

