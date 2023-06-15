Mbappé: “Continuing at PSG is my only option now”

10
French footballer Kylian Mbappé declared this Thursday at a press conference that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is his “only option for now”, stating that his “goal was to continue at the club”.
The 24-year-old forward confirmed that he wrote a letter to PSG earlier this week, saying that he will not make any decision on his contract until the end of the season, adding that he has “[sus] own reasons.” with RT
