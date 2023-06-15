Home » Mbappé: “Continuing at PSG is my only option now”
News

Mbappé: “Continuing at PSG is my only option now”

by admin
Mbappé: “Continuing at PSG is my only option now”

French footballer Kylian Mbappé declared this Thursday at a press conference that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is his “only option for now”, stating that his “goal was to continue at the club”.

The 24-year-old forward confirmed that he wrote a letter to PSG earlier this week, saying that he will not make any decision on his contract until the end of the season, adding that he has “[sus] own reasons.” with RT

See also  Strive to be a good citizen of the society, a good employee of the unit and a good member of the family_News Center_China Net

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – Presentation of the training...

Paraguayan companies seek to conquer the Asian market...

Petro, drowned in the hubbub

“Overcoming complexity with system integrators”

First come, first served, applications are invited for...

Comptroller Carlos Rodríguez resigned after ruling of the...

Urso meets Bardi. On June 21, meeting with...

Hurricane, five hours critical

Li Xi Visits and Meets with General Secretary...

Petro urges Colombians in Germany to return and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy