“I oppose this published video,” said the player.

Kylian Mbappé criticized his own club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for having used his image for the campaign to attract members next season without, according to his version, having previously informed him of the purpose of an interview that made him.

«At no time did my interlocutor inform me about the destination that would give the interview. It seemed to me that it was a typical club marketing interview. I object to this posted video. That’s why I fight for individual image rights,” said the French international in a message on the Instagram network.

Mbappé, very jealous of his image, had a fight with the French Football Federation (FFF) in 2022, which had to give in and accept that the players could decide whether or not to participate in the advertising actions of FFF sponsors.

The Bondy prodigy had led that fight since he refused at the beginning of 2022 to promote brands related to sports betting houses or fast food, which were sponsors of the 1988 and 2018 world champion and that the footballer did not want to associate their image for estimating that they had a negative social impact.

“PSG is a great club and a great family, but Kylian Saint-Germain is not,” added the French star, whose contract expires in 2025, after the last renewal with a stratospheric remuneration in 2022, in which left Real Madrid in a waiting pattern.

PSG, for its part, did not make an official statement, although sources close to the case assured EFE that the Mbappé family (his father Wilfried and his mother Fayza manage their son’s career) met this afternoon with representatives of the club, who they tried to “dispel misunderstandings” arising from an internal problem in the video validation process.

In the aforementioned season ticket promotion video, which includes youngsters from PSG such as the Portuguese Nuno Mendes, Ismael Gharbi and Warren Zaire-Emery, the absence of the other two great stars of the club is striking, the Argentine Leo Messi, whose

Neymar, with a link until 2027, but highly criticized for his recurring injuries.

EFE

