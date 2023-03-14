Home News Mbuji-Mayi: alleged child kidnappers presented to the governor
Mbuji-Mayi: alleged child kidnappers presented to the governor

Mbuji-Mayi: alleged child kidnappers presented to the governor

Dismantled last week, a network of child kidnappers was presented on Sunday, March 12, to the governor of Kasaï-Oriental, in Mbuji-Mayi.

According to the provincial commissioner of the Congolese national police, Roger Nsinga, this network is piloted by a father and his son.

The latter was caught with three other people’s children at Bipemba airport, while he was trying to travel with them, without authorization, to the city of Lubumbashi (Haut-Katanga).

During his interrogation by the security services, the alleged kidnapper gave the address of his father, who kept in his hiding place two other children whom they should travel next week.

For his part, the governor of Kasaï-Oriental, Patrick Matthias Kabeya, praised the work carried out by the national police.

He also asked parents to keep and protect their children well, by alerting the security services in the event of a child’s disappearance.

