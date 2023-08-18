Mbuji Mayi: Gasoline is falling at the pump – Capsud.net

The City of Mbuji Mayi has been recording the drop in fuel prices for a few days. Sold last week at 5500 CDF, the liter of fuel has dropped today to 4000 CDF.

According to importers, road practicability is the basis of this decline, which is a reality that makes the population happy.

« I have joy when it goes down, customers come to buy easily, and we get profit. When the price goes up, we don’t sell well. That’s why we have joy“, said a trader.

For a biker:

« We are happy because we have lowered the price of fuel. It was 6,500, 6,000. Now it’s 4,500, 4,000. We have joy. There are benefits« .

It should be noted that, apart from the reduction in fuel prices, other products such as cement and lemonade are down on the local market.

.

Charlotte July

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

