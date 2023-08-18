Home » Mbuji Mayi: Gasoline is falling at the pump – Capsud.net
News

Mbuji Mayi: Gasoline is falling at the pump – Capsud.net

by admin
Mbuji Mayi: Gasoline is falling at the pump – Capsud.net

The City of Mbuji Mayi has been recording the drop in fuel prices for a few days. Sold last week at 5500 CDF, the liter of fuel has dropped today to 4000 CDF.

According to importers, road practicability is the basis of this decline, which is a reality that makes the population happy.

« I have joy when it goes down, customers come to buy easily, and we get profit. When the price goes up, we don’t sell well. That’s why we have joy“, said a trader.

For a biker:

« We are happy because we have lowered the price of fuel. It was 6,500, 6,000. Now it’s 4,500, 4,000. We have joy. There are benefits« .

It should be noted that, apart from the reduction in fuel prices, other products such as cement and lemonade are down on the local market.

.

Charlotte July

See also  Treviso, here is the new Mom bus fleet that cuts emissions and pollution

You may also like

Belarus President Lukashenko Warns of Potential Use of...

Universidad Católica del Norte launches a new Data...

New Round of Heavy Rainfall Expected in Guangxi...

German commuter about working in Switzerland: “Don’t think...

State examination 2023: the publication of the results...

End of Summer Approaches: Chicago Beaches Set to...

The vainazo of Carlos Antonio Vélez to the...

The Increasing Trend of “Express Gift Delivery” and...

Tire came off – “I didn’t think a...

The Promenade of Haapsalu flavors comes for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy