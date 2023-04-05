Home News McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen – BBC News 中文
McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen – BBC News 中文

McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen – BBC News 中文

Tsai Ing-wen will meet with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the Reagan (Reagan) Presidential Library in California on April 5 local time.

This is the first time a Taiwan president has met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in the US, and it is also the highest-level meeting between Taiwan leaders in the US since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US in 1979.

McCarthy is regarded as a pragmatic faction within the Republican Party, with excellent interpersonal skills. At the beginning of the year, he defeated the extreme right-wing forces in the party in the longest election for the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States in 164 years.

first republican in the family

As Speaker of the House of Representatives, McCarthy (second from right) is the third person in American politics today.

McCarthy was born in Bakersfield, south central California, in 1965. His mother was a housewife and his father was an assistant fire chief. His parents were both Democratic supporters. He was the first Republican in his family.

