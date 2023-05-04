McDonald’s fined for child labor violations in the United States

Two 10-year-old boys are among 300 children who have worked illegally at McDonald’s restaurants, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky has found.

Agency investigators found that 10-year-olds received little or no pay at a McDonald’s in Louisville, the Labor Department said. The Louisville restaurant’s franchise owner was among three McDonald’s franchise owners fined $212,000 in total by the department.

Bauer Food LLC of Louisville, which operates 10 McDonald’s locations, employed 24 children under the age of 16 to work more hours than legally allowed, the agency said. Among them were two 10-year-old boys. The agency said the children sometimes worked until 2 a.m. but were not paid.

“Below the minimum age for employment, they prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the restaurant, worked the drive-thru window and operated a cash register,” the Labor Department said Tuesday, adding that a child also he was allowed to operate a deep fryer, which is prohibited for workers under the age of 16.

The franchise’s owner and operator, Sean Bauer, said the two 10-year-old boys named in the Labor Department’s statement were visiting their parents, a night manager, and were not employees.

“Any ‘work’ was done at the direction and in the presence of the parents without the authorization of management or leadership of the franchised organization,” Bauer said Wednesday in a prepared statement, adding that they have since reiterated the policy of child visits to employees.

Federal child labor regulations place strict limits on the types of jobs children can perform and the hours they can work.