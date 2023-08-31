McDonald’s opens a sustainable restaurant in Valledupar and generates 100 formal jobs for young people in the region

The arrival of the restaurant has aroused the emotion of the Valduparenses. Golden archesthe company that operates the McDonald’s brand in Colombia, spoke with THE PYLON. Here we tell you the details of what your arrival in the city means.

When we talk about McDonald’s, the first thing that comes to mind is delicious food and yes, the most famous hamburgers and chips in the world. they arrived in Valleduparbut they did not arrive alone, they arrived accompanied by the generation of opportunities and contributions to the care of the environment.

with this opening Arcos Dorados has generated 100 formal jobs for young people in the region. The restaurant will be located in the roundabout Maria Mulata, It will have a modern design and technological components so that Valduparenses can enjoy.

The new McDonald’s in Valledupar It is part of the restaurants of the future that have a 2.0 experience. It incorporates all McDonald’s segments such as a dessert center, McDelivery, a McCafé, a children’s play area and a double-lane AutoMac for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and/or any other transport on wheels. Besides will have 24-hour service and more than 20 sustainability initiativesas part of the pillars of Climate Change and Circular Economyincluded in its socio-environmental strategy called Recipe of the Future.

Hector OrozcoCEO of Golden Arches in Colombiathe operator of the brand McDonald’s for Colombia, expanded the information.

Why Valledupar?

I will divide the answer into three points. The first thing is a personal matter: Valledupar is a city with a rich culture that fascinates me. I am a lover of vallenato, of music, of dance. It was necessary to unite with this culture.

Second, it is a constantly growing area. Valledupar is a city that is growing. And third: wherever we go, we love to provide formal employment for young people. We are giving a job opportunity to 100 young people from Valdupar.

Formal employment?

Formal employment with an indefinite term contract and contributing to pensions from the first day. We want to continue giving the first opportunities throughout the country. I had the opportunity to speak with several young people. One of them, Andrea, told me that she had had more than 8 jobs, but this is her first formal job.

This is a restaurant 2.0: what does it consist of?

Because we implement more than 20 sustainable development initiatives that the company has in new restaurants. Energy saving initiatives with high-efficiency air conditioners with non-polluting refrigerants; water flow reducers, solar panels, lighting efficiency, separation bins for facilitate the recycling of usable waste, among others.

Why believe in first opportunities? In inexperienced youth…

I believe in first opportunities because I received a first opportunity that changed my life. In Latin America we are leaders in first formal employment. We have young people who are 20 or 21 years old managing restaurants. But that happens because we believe in the youngIt is a personal and company conviction.

When you walk into a kitchen McDonald’s doesn’t matter what color you are, your religion, income or sexual preferences. We are all the same. That is our DNA.

How does McDonald’s hire To their workers?

We have four characteristics. The first thing is that we do not require previous experience. In Colombia there is a vicious circle: experience is required of young people, but they are not given the opportunity. We believe in opportunities.

The second thing is that we allow you to work and study. That is key because an educated society develops. we drive them: ‘Guys, if you want to grow, you have to study’.

The third is the investment we make in training. As a company we have 7 hamburger universities in the world. In Latin America it is in Brazil. From there we do online training, which is also free for any young person in the world.

And fourth, we believe in meritocracy and growth. In our country, unfortunately, many are only given the opportunity if they are friends of the friend. We are a meritocratic company. Thanks to that I am a director.

What expectations do you have in Valledupar?

From the beginning we wanted to be in front of the roundabout La María Mulata and being able to serve top quality food. Our greatest expectation is to offer the best experience to Valduparenses: if I am at home and I want an address, we will arrive with an address; if I’m in the car, motorcycle or bicycle, I can go through the Automac that has the most modern features in the world. In Valledupar it has two lanes and both have digital work menuswhere people can see how the menu changes.

Regarding the issue of attention, let’s talk about the times…

We are a fast food service with very high quality levels. We can deliver fresh food thanks to a technological development that we have in our kitchens, which, Of course, it requires a very high investment.

They are also famous for their schedules…

We will work 24/7. Being the first in Valledupar. We come with a strong and very complete commitment, because it is what the city deserves. We brought the best, the most advanced technology from McDonald’s. This restaurant compares to any other out there. have in the United States or any other country.

How has Valledupar treated you?

I deeply admire the culture of the city. I’ve come to two vallenatos festivals and I think it’s one of the best parties I’ve been to in my life. I learned what a real Vallenato party was because in Bogotá one has a different perception.

A message for the vallenatos

We arrived in Valledupar thinking of you. We want you to have good times with your family. To all those young people who want to have that first date: McDonald’s is the ideal place, enjoying a cone or some chips. McDonald’s is the ideal place to close a deal, meet up with friends. We want to be your new home.

Many wonder why they didn’t come sooner…

We are constantly looking at opportunities to analyze where we got to. The possibility of the site we wanted had not been opened to us. Now we achieved one of the most important sites in the city. When I take a taxi and tell the driver to take me to McDonald’s, he already knows where we are. All vallenatos go through María Mulata at some point.

By Deivis Caro

