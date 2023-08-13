Home » McDonald’s will open a restaurant in Valledupar: Where will it be located?
McDonald’s will open a restaurant in Valledupar: Where will it be located?

In the next weeks, the American chain McDonald’s will open a branch in Valledupar, after some years ago there was speculation about their interest in being present in the city.

The restaurant will be located in front of the Glorieta María Mulata, right next to the Arenas clinic, a point of considerable influx in the capital of Cesar.

Although McDonald’s has not specified when the local will be serving vallenatos, on one of their billboards they specified: “Discover the magic capable of increasing moments of happiness and opportunities in the region.

In 2021, specialized portals ensured that this new center of the brand American would have the exclusive service of desserts to offer its customers its world-renowned McFlurries, cones, sundaes and McColosos among others.

