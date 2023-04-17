McLaren, Norris Piastri “is keeping me on my toes”.

F1 McLaren – In a team, very often, there is a heated rivalry between drivers. An example for all, the one that occurred between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in McLaren F1. In this same team, on the other hand, a fact that is not easy to find in the circus now happens: a driver of the team who praises the work of his teammate and even thanks him for the support received. Sender of the thanks is Lando Norris, recipient the debutant Oscar Piastri.

The work of the twenty-one-year-old Australian at his debut in Formula 1 he conquered the whole team that bets heavily on him. “He did a great job – says Norris of his teammate – I think he understood the car well which, moreover, is not easy to drive. For sure I think he did a great job in Saudi Arabia, he got into Q3, the only Q3 this year so far. So he’s keeping me on my toes.”

And in that “keep on your toes” Norris doesn’t put a shadow of envy but rather a certificate of esteem and an invitation for himself to constantly improve. Team principal Andrea Stella follows up on the good impression Norris had on the Australian and adds: “certainly what we see is that Oscar is close to Lando in most of the corners, when your teammate is so competitive then he becomes a reference for you too”.