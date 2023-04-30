Home » MDR spring awakening: Ohrdruf plants 16,000 trees
News

MDR spring awakening: Ohrdruf plants 16,000 trees

by admin
MDR spring awakening: Ohrdruf plants 16,000 trees

If you work a lot, you also have to strengthen yourself. THW, DRK, associations and private companies donated drinks, sausages and seating free of charge. So it ended up being a small folk festival in the middle of the forest. MDR THÜRINGEN was also represented with a stand. The Ohrdrufers had fun on the wheel of fortune.

The bark beetle had affected the Ohrdruf city forest so much that a large part looked like a lunar landscape before the planting campaign, and there were no more trees to be seen. The action on Saturday was just the beginning, promised Mayor Stefan Schambach. Further planting campaigns are to follow.

And now you can help! With your vote here, Ohrdruf can manage to win 5,000 euros for new trees. At the end there would also be the big MDR party one day before Ascension Day.

See also  The world record market is still growing

You may also like

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

Further dispute in coalition about new public procurement...

TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will...

Valle del Cauca: they allocate 20,000 million for...

Youth hostel in Bochum: “We’re back!” – Ruhr...

The possibility of a reduction in the prices...

The Colombian Conference 2023 closed successfully

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

“White House Correspondents Dinner” – Joe Biden is...

The end of flattery! – Naibaat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy