MDR spring awakening: Ohrdruf plants 16,000 trees

If you work a lot, you also have to strengthen yourself. THW, DRK, associations and private companies donated drinks, sausages and seating free of charge. So it ended up being a small folk festival in the middle of the forest. MDR THÜRINGEN was also represented with a stand. The Ohrdrufers had fun on the wheel of fortune.

The bark beetle had affected the Ohrdruf city forest so much that a large part looked like a lunar landscape before the planting campaign, and there were no more trees to be seen. The action on Saturday was just the beginning, promised Mayor Stefan Schambach. Further planting campaigns are to follow.