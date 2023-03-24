03/23/2023 06:00 | Painkillers: Researchers find no evidence of effectiveness in acute back pain

A placebo is sometimes the better choice: In a comprehensive meta-study, researchers question the effectiveness of painkillers for acute back pain. On a scale of 100 for pain relief, drugs like paracetamol and ibuprofen only scored five to ten points.

The effect of muscle relaxants was also low compared to a placebo, but slightly higher than that of painkillers. Various anti-inflammatories also achieved very low scores.

The literature analysis includes 98 studies published between 1964 and 2021. These included 15,134 participants aged 18 and over with 64 different drugs or drug combinations.

“Our review of analgesics [Schmerzmitteln] in acute non-specific back pain resulted in considerable uncertainty regarding the effects on pain intensity and safety,” the researchers write. They therefore advise medical staff and patients to be careful with analgesic drugs.

03/22/2023 4:30 p.m. | Five strands of hair: Beethoven’s genome decoded

Unfavorable genetic conditions, unfavorable handling of alcohol: An international research team decoded the genome of Ludwig van Beethoven, including researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. The genetic make-up shows that the exceptional composer had a hereditary predisposition to liver cirrhosis and was ill with hepatitis B – in combination with amounts of alcohol that are considered abusive from today’s point of view, this probably led to his death. And raises an important question: Was Beethoven not Beethoven at all?

03/22/2023 2:45 p.m. | UK: Nine out of ten women bring health risks with them pregnancy

In their study, the researchers took into account a range of behaviors and diseases, such as smoking, not taking the recommended folic acid supplements, obesity and previous pregnancy losses. Data on more than 650,000 pregnancies was included in the analysis by the University of Southampton.

The results show that of the 23 percent of women who smoked, 85 percent would not have quit before pregnancy. Almost three quarters did not take the recommended folic acid supplement. The frequency of the indicators varied greatly depending on age, ethnicity and the degree of disadvantage in the residential area.

At the onset of pregnancy, for example, younger women would have a higher risk of mental illness but a lower risk of physical illness than older women. Black women were found to be more likely to be obese. However, white women were less likely than white women to smoke when they became pregnant.