MDS delivers time-saving technology for economic empowerment to 500 women in San Pedro

News

by admin
Some 500 women from San Pedro received this Friday time-saving technologies for economic empowerment, highlighted the Minister of Social Development Cayo Cáceres.

He stressed that these technologies include washing machines, fodder, oven, microwave. In addition to freezer, plates, construction of stoves and sinks. Blender, incubator, sewing machines.

The delivery was made to women participants from the districts of 25 de Diciembre, Chore, General Aquino. St. Stanislaus, St. Peter of the Ycuamandyyu, St. Rose of the Aguaray, Yataity of the North and St. Joseph of the Rosary.



