MDS opens the CLAS in the capital of San Pedro that will allow an effective response to social demands

The Ministry of Social Development signed an inter-agency agreement with the Municipality of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú on Friday. On the occasion, the habilitation of the Local Care Center was carried out, within the framework of the National Poverty Reduction Plan, Jajapo Paraguay.

The CLAS is an articulating center that makes it possible to identify social demands and generates the inter-institutional articulation tool that allows responding to demands in the territory itself, which are linked to the Social Economy and Women’s Empowerment strategy.

The activity was headed by the minister, Dr. Cayo Cáceres, the mayor Lic. Rodrigo Molinas, councilors, representatives of social organizations and families assisted by the MDS. In addition, the efforts made by the community chief for the installation of the office are highlighted.



https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/EDITADO-1-DR.-CAYO-CACERES-MINISTRO.mp3

USE: DR. CAYO CÁCERES-MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/EDITADO-3-RODRIGO-MOLINAS-INTENDENTE.mp3

USE: LIC. RODRIGO MOLINAS-MUNICIPAL MAYOR