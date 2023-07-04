MDS starts this Tuesday payments to Tekoporã beneficiaries in window mode

Eng. Lourdes Romina Asimo, departmental coordinator of Tekoporã de San Pedro, informed that as of this Tuesday, July 4, monetary transfers will be enabled in the window modality for all those who benefit from the program.

The district coordinators in the company of the officials of the National Development Bank, will be in charge of coordinating the work to carry out daily and orderly payments to families from different communities that will be arriving to receive their assets.

The objective of the program is to improve the quality of life of the participants, facilitating the exercise of the rights to food, health and education, by increasing the use of basic services. Monetary transfers to participants are made bimonthly.

The Ministry of Social Development through Tekoporã in each monetary transfer in San Pedro, disburses a significant amount of economic resources, this taking into account that currently more than twenty-two thousand families in a situation of poverty and vulnerability.

