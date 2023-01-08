The use and abuse of power makes the younger generations turn up their noses. Silvio Leonardo Muccino, born in 2000, assistant director and son of director Gabriele vents on social media: “I have had the pleasure and honor of working with many directors in my short career so far”, he writes on Epiphany day, on Instagram, next to a photo of a sunset. “I’ve seen many. And I’ve never seen a director address the crew in a more shameful, rude and arrogant way as I was able to do on a very recent experience a few days ago. From assistants to operators, from actors – even the most young people – even to the extras, rudeness and embarrassing jokes were distributed evenly among everyone. I heard one actress called ‘Russian of me…’ in front of everyone, another being asked to put on ‘iron panties’ and other phrases, of the most vulgar and aggressive level, addressed to figures, assistants and the rest of the troupe”.

Muccino jr ​​continues on his Instagram profile, without however naming the director in the viewfinder: “Not to mention a boy who was denied the right to swab. There was nothing ironic about all this: it goes beyond any possible logic, common sense and humanity ridicule, in turn, the members of the crew in a similar delirium of omnipotence, squalid, which must stop.The Old Cinema has many stories of directors considered despotic and anecdotes about the tense/quarrelsome/crazy climate / hard linked to the obsessions of this or that other director. all document crew members attesting to safety and respect at work) then I wonder where the line is.”