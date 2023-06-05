Online message – Monday 06/05/2023

Income Tax | “Meals on wheels” no extraordinary burdens (FG)

Lunch delivery expenses are not deductible as extraordinary expenses ( FG Münster, judgment of April 27, 2023 – 1 K 759/21 E ; Revision not allowed).

background. If a taxpayer inevitably incurs greater expenses than the vast majority of taxpayers with the same income, assets and marital status (extraordinary burden),

§ 33 Abs. 1

EStG upon application, the income tax is reduced by deducting the part of the expenses that exceeds the burden that can be reasonably expected of the taxpayer (paragraph 3) from the total amount of income. According to §°33 para. 2 sentence 1

Income Tax Act the taxpayer inevitably incurs expenses if he opts out of them for legal reasons.