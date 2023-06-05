Home » “Meals on wheels” no extraordinary burdens (FG)
News

“Meals on wheels” no extraordinary burdens (FG)

by admin
“Meals on wheels” no extraordinary burdens (FG)

Online message – Monday 06/05/2023

Income Tax | “Meals on wheels” no extraordinary burdens (FG)

Lunch delivery expenses are not deductible as extraordinary expenses (; Revision not allowed).

background. If a taxpayer inevitably incurs greater expenses than the vast majority of taxpayers with the same income, assets and marital status (extraordinary burden),
§ 33 Abs. 1
EStG upon application, the income tax is reduced by deducting the part of the expenses that exceeds the burden that can be reasonably expected of the taxpayer (paragraph 3) from the total amount of income. According to §°33 para. 2 sentence 1
Income Tax Act the taxpayer inevitably incurs expenses if he opts out of them for legal reasons.

See also  During training, I lost my memory due to the impact! Behind "making history" is the effort we can't imagine

You may also like

“If you have a spine”… ‘Hidden Bones, Revealed...

Former government secretary of Isnos, Huila, sentenced

Germany open to arms deliveries to India |...

Discover the variety of healthcare professions: Day of...

Ukrainian counter-offensive will attack exhausted Russian forces, General...

Colombia begins its path to the COP28 on...

Slovak exports are already slowing down, and high...

June 5: World Environment Day

Competition groups are already running at peak times...

Learn about the next 14 Departments of El...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy