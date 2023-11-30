Home » Measure and Optimize Your Internet Connection ✔️
News

Measure and Optimize Your Internet Connection ✔️

by admin
Measure and Optimize Your Internet Connection ✔️

How to Perform an Effective Tigo Speedtest?

Steps Prior to the Speed ​​Test

Get closer to the Modem

For an accurate measurement, if you are connected via WiFi, it is crucial to be close to the modem. WiFi signal strength decreases with distance and obstacles.

Disconnect Other Devices

Make sure only the device you use for testing is connected to the network. Each device and application in use can affect the measured speed.

Restart the Modem

A reset may ensure a more accurate measurement. Unplug it for at least 10 seconds before testing.

Starting the Speed ​​Test

Once these steps are completed, you are ready to start Speedtest Tigo and get accurate results about your connection speed.

Interpreting Speedtest Results

Understanding Latency and Jitter

Latency or ping reflects the time it takes for online actions, such as loading a web page. The jitter indicates the variability of this latency.

Download and Upload Speeds

Download speed is crucial for activities like streaming videos, while upload speed is important for sending emails or making video calls.

Tigo Network Performance According to Ookla

Tigo has been recognized by Ookla, a global leader in network analytics, for delivering high upload and download speeds. In 2020, Tigo achieved a Speed ​​Score of 22.04, with average download and upload speeds of 23.08 Mbps and 11.91 Mbps respectively. This recognition reflects Tigo’s commitment to quality service.

Conclusion

Performing a Speedtest with Tigo is a simple process and offers reliable results to measure your Internet connection. By taking the proper steps and understanding your results, you can ensure that your connection meets your needs.

You may also like

More cases of parrot disease | PZ –...

Week with .week: Can the glasses seal the...

Huila Medical College rejected threats against health personnel

Tree felling operation in Monschau: removal by helicopter...

The Slovak championship will be in Vienna, the...

Nikki Haley avoided endorsing Donald Trump after withdrawing...

Events on road safety in Quibdó

B27 at Charlottenplatz: Accident leads to traffic jams...

Nuevas Ideas takes tables by force in voting...

Joe Biden warns of “chaos, division and darkness”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy