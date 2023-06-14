Home » Measures are taken in Huila due to the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon
News

Measures are taken in Huila due to the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon

by admin
Measures are taken in Huila due to the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon

Huila authorities proposed the implementation of an Agroclimatic Contingency Plan to protect the productivity of the field before the next El Niño phenomenon.

During the meeting, various topics related to climate monitoring, the analysis of the El Niño Phenomenon and climate prediction for the coming months were discussed.

According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), a decrease of up to 20% in rainfall is expected during the months of August, September, October and November. Huila authorities explained that this phenomenon is part of the normal transition from a strong winter to a season of less rain in July, August and September. However, a significant decrease in rainfall is expected in October and November, which could affect both agricultural productivity and people’s lives.

It may interest you: Only 0.33% of Huilenses donate blood

Faced with this situation, the governor emphasized the need to prepare a departmental contingency plan in advance and not wait until October. In addition, he mentioned the possibility of declaring a calamity, since the phenomenon could affect various sectors beyond agriculture and livestock, such as human consumption, tourism and energy. The contingency plan will be framed in the disaster risk management system and will require the allocation of budgets at the national, departmental and municipal levels.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of Huila, Dilberto Trujillo, recalled some recommendations to deal with the El Niño phenomenon, such as storing food for livestock during critical months, postponing crops and rational use of water.

See also  Exploring Hainan's Danzhou Haihua Island: Ten Years of 100 Billion Real Estate Investment Changes a City_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Now they are reaping success with a project...

Pension reform was approved in the first debate...

50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable...

Canonical Orthodox Church “will cease to exist” in...

In the first debate, 94 articles of the...

Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in...

The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in...

“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy