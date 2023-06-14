Measures are taken in Huila due to the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon

Huila authorities proposed the implementation of an Agroclimatic Contingency Plan to protect the productivity of the field before the next El Niño phenomenon.

During the meeting, various topics related to climate monitoring, the analysis of the El Niño Phenomenon and climate prediction for the coming months were discussed.

According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), a decrease of up to 20% in rainfall is expected during the months of August, September, October and November. Huila authorities explained that this phenomenon is part of the normal transition from a strong winter to a season of less rain in July, August and September. However, a significant decrease in rainfall is expected in October and November, which could affect both agricultural productivity and people’s lives.

Faced with this situation, the governor emphasized the need to prepare a departmental contingency plan in advance and not wait until October. In addition, he mentioned the possibility of declaring a calamity, since the phenomenon could affect various sectors beyond agriculture and livestock, such as human consumption, tourism and energy. The contingency plan will be framed in the disaster risk management system and will require the allocation of budgets at the national, departmental and municipal levels.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of Huila, Dilberto Trujillo, recalled some recommendations to deal with the El Niño phenomenon, such as storing food for livestock during critical months, postponing crops and rational use of water.