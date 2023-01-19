Regarding the complaints related to situations of sexual violence against children and adolescents of the Nukak and Jiw peoples, which were reported by the community or which are evident in the territory, the Government initiated disciplinary review processes in the Guaviare regional of the ICBF for possible omission of situations and opportunity to act.

After the visit made to Guaviare by a special commission of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) and the Presidency of the Republic, by instructions of President Gustavo PetroUrgent measures were announced to address the situation of indigenous children and adolescents in the department.

In the same context, the Comprehensive Care and Reparation Unit for Victims will be requested to develop reparation measures of territorial rights for “the special collective and spiritual relationship that the indigenous peoples of Guaviare have with their territory.”

Likewise, immediate priority will be given to reviewing, updating, and implementing the safeguard plans for indigenous peoples in danger of extinction in the Guaviare, Meta and Amazonas.

They open investigations to Guaviare officials for possible omission

Regarding the complaints related to situations of sexual violence against children and adolescents of the Nukak and Jiw peopleswhich were reported by the community or which are evident in the territory, the Government initiated disciplinary review processes in the Guaviare regional of the ICBF for possible omission of situations and opportunity for action.

Similarly, a follow-up or investigation will be carried out in the Ministry of Defense to determine the investigative evolution of the reported facts, in order to render a report on the status and situation of the cases that ICBF reported in the development of the commission and that, according to the complaints, involve some members of the Military Forces.

In addition, it was decided to create, no later than two months, a two interdisciplinary and specialized units for the strengthening of the Family Ombudsmen of the ICBF of Guaviareone of which cares for the indigenous population of the territory and the other specialized in gender-based violence.

Additionally, they will launch Strategies regarding training and instruction in Human Rights from a differential approach in all military units and from the Guaviare police, with the support of the agents of the National Family Welfare System and through the Ministry of Defense. The presence of the Police for Children and Adolescents in the department of Guaviare will also be increased.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection will have the mission, among other things, of Advance the construction of an effective follow-up plan for violence that appear in the territory.

In the same way, as a result of the joint work between ICBF, the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office, a local prevention and care service for children will be installed that it must “respond to the intercultural situations that the municipality has and articulate all the strategies of state intervention for children both in a fixed point in the area and in itinerancy”, which will have the participation of the indigenous leaders and women of the territorythe accompaniment of national indigenous organizations, and international cooperation to avoid action that harms the peoples.

The four municipalities of the department will be prioritized in the Plan for the Progressive and Territorial Universalization of Initial Education with a comprehensive care approach to early childhood, so that all boys and girls have the different services of the entities involved in this route.

The Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office will be required to reception solution and transitory accommodation during the migration of indigenous families in an urban context so that they do not remain in the so-called “Blue Coliseum”, located in San José del Guaviare.

Finally, it is worth noting that from the Presidency of the Republic a permanent monitoring and follow-up of the execution will be maintained of each of the tasks set out in the action plan.