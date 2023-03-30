After the announcement of the suspension of Ultra Air operations this Wednesday, the Superintendence of Transportation required the airline to execute without exception all the measures proposed in the contingency plan that it presented to this control body.

It is important to mention that the actions that the airline must implement immediately are:

Reimbursement of ticket value to passengers who request it.

Relocation of passengers on flights of other airlines on the routes operated by Ultra Air

Hiring charter flights with other airlines and non-scheduled operators.

Hiring of ground transportation in case of not having regular or non-scheduled flights.

Likewise, they are required to have a special plan for passengers from San Andrés and Providencia and maintain communication channels with users to meet their requirements.

On the other hand, they will request the Superintendence of Companies to initiate the insolvency process of the Ultra Air airline, in accordance with the provisions of Law 1116 of 2006.

Faced with this situation, Supertransporte reported that it will strengthen its presence at airports to serve passengers affected by the suspension of Ultra Air, creating articulation channels with the companies that cover the routes where the a