After the riot that caused the mass escape in the temporary detention center of the Metropolitan Police in the San Nicolás neighborhood, the old center of Cali, the Municipal Administration Look for strategies to control this scourge.

Given this situation, the Secretary of Defense and Justice of the Valle del Cauca capital, Jimmy Dranguet, in relation to the inconveniences that the city is suffering in matters of overcrowding in detention centers, detailed a plan that would combat this situation.

This has to do with a warehouse that they are preparing in the north of the “Sucursal del Cielo” to transfer and house a minimum of one thousand inmates.

These subjects deprived of liberty would currently be located in different police stations and prisons in Cali with overcrowding problems.

“We have identified a warehouse in the north of the city, I reserve the address for security reasons; but, following the instructions of the Mayor of Cali, after much searching and reconciling with the communities and different entities, we were able to locate this warehouse, which is a space in which we hope this year to house a thousand unionized with the possibility of expanding the same warehouse for the 2024 term and to be able to detain all those who are in the different stations”, said Jimmy Dranguet.

“The idea is this year to evacuate as many as we can, close to a thousand, and next year to leave all Police stations, URIs, and spaces that are not for confinement and free to allow our uniformed officers to dedicate themselves to the quadrant surveillance model”, added the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

Balance of the Ombudsman’s Office:

The San Nicolás de Cali Transitory Isolation Center (CAT) received inspection from the Ombudsman’s Office.

Reported Findings:

1. Lack of adequate spaces to sleep.

2. Health problems in detainees who have not been treated.

3. Risk of viral outbreaks and respiratory infections among inmates.

4. Difficulties for inmates to see their families.

“I insist on the risk due to high overcrowding, given that the capacity of the San Nicolás Isolation Center is 130 people and 480 are detained, which means a worrying overcrowding of 269%. It is not only worrying because of the escape attempts, but also for the well-being of the people deprived of their liberty in the face of friction or cases of intolerance that end in physical attacks and injuries or due to the lack of health care and unsanitary conditions, which lead to diseases ”, said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis after the visit.

