Meatless Diet: How Vegan Are We Going? – News

Incidentally, money hardly plays a role for the operators of daycare centers, kindergartens or canteens. So far, meat alternatives have not had any price advantages across the board.

Meat is cheap, especially if it comes from factory farming. It is heavily subsidized, for example with a low VAT of seven percent. And the climate and environmental damage caused by factory farming has not yet been reflected in the prices.

Meat-free products have long been an economic factor

Even if meat-free dishes are not yet cheaper, the trend towards more vegan and vegetarian food is having an impact on the economy. Every fifth new product launched in Germany is vegan.

The Cologne supermarket group Rewe now has around 1,400 vegan substitute products in its range . The offer is to be further expanded: The “ Customer needs for sustainability and vegan food “Increasingly, Rewe explained to the WDR.

The food manufacturer Rügenwalder Mühle now makes more sales with its meat alternatives than with classic meat products . In any case, the company is now indispensable in the refrigerated shelves with the substitute products.

Also traditional dairies like Zott or Meggle have long been offering vegan substitutes in addition to the classic milk products.

“ More and more companies are developing products that take into account the increased demand for plant-based nutrition “, says Karin Tischer. The trend researcher founded the company “Food and more” in Kaarst on the Lower Rhine and analyzes food markets and trends for her customers. Tischer is certain: “ Veganism has not yet reached its peak. “

“Pet-free will be taken for granted more and more.”

Trend researcher Karin Tischer

Also in Restaurants would guests increasingly expect vegan alternatives on the menu:

There are now more than 120 purely vegetarian and vegan restaurants in NRW. So it says in the restaurant directory “love veggie“.

This has also been reflected in the since last year Training as a chef low. Content on vegetarian and vegan cuisine is taught in more detail.

Fast food chains are also jumping on the trend. Burger King offers all of its meat burgers with vegan patties. And one in five whoopers sold over the counter is now meat-free.

McDonalds has also introduced an alternative in Germany for selected products. Incidentally, the attempts to do this in the USA were scrapped after a test run.

Vegan or vegetarian – it’s not a question of taste

In Germany, a third of people consume loudly Federal Nutrition Report regular meat substitutes and milk alternatives. More than one in ten people under the age of 45 use alternative products every day.

Whether people eat meat or live without meat does not seem to be a question of taste – but one “ heavily political issue “, as researchers at the University of Göttingen found out according to the “Meat Atlas”. Vegetarians and vegans they are “Much more sustainability-oriented and also see themselves as a pioneering group of a sustainable nutritional style “.

your arguments?

Less CO2: According to the Federal Environment Agency, over 90 percent fewer greenhouse gases are produced in the production of meat substitute products than beef.

Water and land consumption is also significantly lower: Researchers estimate that here, too, 90 percent could be saved compared to livestock farming.

animal welfare: Every year almost 100 million animals die in Germany without their meat being eaten at all.

The “Meat Atlas” states:

Every year in Germany up to 200,000 male dairy breed calves and 45 million male chicks have to die because their fattening would not be worthwhile due to the low meat sales.

Poor housing conditions and breeds bred for high performance lead to animals dying during rearing. Around a quarter of pigs are stillborn or die before slaughter.

Every day more than 120,000 chickens end up in the garbage after death, because the meat was forgotten in the fridge.

The Germans cannot imagine a future without meat

Even if the trend is towards vegetarianism and veganism: The vast majority of Germans do not assume a meat-free future. One in four flexitarians can imagine switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet. However, more than three quarters of meat eaters do not want to change their diet in the future. The result is the Study the Rügenwald mill.

And even if the production in Germany declining is, meat production remains an important economic factor. The economic value of meat in 2021 was around 80 times that of meat substitutes. This was determined by the Federal Statistical Office.

Sea Federal Institute for Agriculture cattle are mainly kept in Bavaria, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. Therefore, not everyone in this country is happy about the trend towards more veggie, as NRW Minister of Agriculture Silke Gorißen (CDU) found out.

She visited the canteen at the University of Bonn during the meat-free weeks. “ We want to get more young people excited about healthy and sustainable nutrition “, said the minister.

However, her praise for the veggie cannelloni was met with irritation from both farmers and CDU party colleagues. The newspaper “Welt” reports on internal chat groups asking how the minister could support a meat-free campaign. Ultimately, Gorißen felt compelled to commit to the meat – and said in a statement that for her “ meat for nutrition “.

Another statistic shows how important meat is to Germans WDR science editors determined that if everyone in Germany gave up meat, around 30 million tons of CO2 equivalents could be saved, according to the WDR science editors. For comparison, a ban on domestic flights would yield only 2 million tons.