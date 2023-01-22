Four weeks after murdering his sentimental partner Mercedes Ruiz Meneses, ‘Mechis’ turned himself in to the authorities. The victim was Cristián Leonardo Papamija Gómez, who died after receiving several impacts with a firearm.

The woman was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office in the municipality of Pitalito, for the crimes of homicide and carrying weapons, in addition, a Judge with a Guarantee Control Function sheltered her with a home insurance measure.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the woman would face a sentence of between 17 and 37 years in prison for murdering her partner.

The events were recorded on December 25 on Fifth and Sixth Street in the Las Granjas del Valle de Laboyos barrel.

He maintained that it was around 5:25 in the morning, Cristián Leonardo went to take his friend Jeimy Astudillo to her house, which is a few meters from where they were, when a motorcycle arrived, stopped dead. “Mercedes Ruiz was there, with an uncle and another woman,” said the brother of the fatality

However, after listening to the eyewitnesses to this event, it was learned that the man had apparently assaulted ‘Mechis’, whom he would have lowered by the hair of a motorcycle, to claim him because he was with another subject. In the midst of this, as indicated by the defense witnesses, the man had a weapon and threatened to take his own life, in the midst of the struggle to avoid a tragedy, the weapon fell to the floor, the woman picked it up and continued the struggle, this caused for the gun to finally go off.

Finally, the First Municipal Criminal Judge of Pitalito with Guarantee Functions, gave a home insurance measure to the woman, who has no criminal record and, on the contrary, has been the victim of personal injuries.