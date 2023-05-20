Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake district | > – News

Status: 05/20/2023 08:51 a.m From Neubrandenburg by bike around the Müritz and back: Hundreds of cyclists are out and about on the Mecklenburg Lake District this weekend.

Around 3,300 cyclists are out and about on the lake district until Saturday night. The Mecklenburger Seen Runde goes from Neubrandenburg in a wide arc to Müritz, around it and back again; including via Feldberg, Neustrelitz, the Kleinseenplatte, Röbel, Malchow, Schwinkendorf and Penzlin. The route is not closed. If you are driving, you should therefore be particularly careful.

Always up to date

With a driving time of 9:57 hours, Stefan Rüther is the first to finish the 300m round. The man from Hamburg started shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday and just finished when the group around Max Levy started. The whole event in the live streamas well as all Results of the 100 and 300 kilometer rounds.

Finish possible until midnight on Saturday

The first participants have been on the track since Friday at 8 p.m. The former cyclist and multiple world champion Max Levy will also be there. The participants then have until midnight on Saturday to arrive back at the Kulturpark Neubrandenburg. As always, the women’s round leads to the Feldberg lakes. For the first time this year, however, the route was extended from 90 to 100 kilometers.

Extensive logistics – 650 helpers on duty

There are a total of seven aid stations along the long route – approximately every 40 kilometers. The organizers procured, among other things, 1,500 kilograms of bananas, 16,000 slices of bread and 6,800 liters of electrolyte drinks. A total of 650 helpers are on duty. Not only at the refreshment points, but also as marshals, for roadside assistance or as a paramedic.

See also Halftime report-Kadar retired from injury and announced that Tianjin Tigers broke through 0-1 Qingdao team This topic in the program: North Magazine | 05/19/2023 | 19:30 o’clock