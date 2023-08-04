medals for the Togolese delegation – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Togo is taking part in the 9th edition of the Francophonie games which started on July 28 in Kinshasa. On Thursday, August 3, the Togolese delegation won two medals.

Togolese athletes have made prowess in cultural events. It was the Kadam Kadam Association that did this honor to the country by winning the silver medal in the category of giant puppets when Kwami Agbetoglo fought for the bronze medal in the category of sculpture .

Other Togolese athletes are still in the race with the dream of bringing back other medals.

The Games of La Francophonie are a multi-sport competition and a set of cultural competitions, in individual or team events, organized by the International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie and the National Committee of the Games of La Francophonie under the aegis of the Organization international of the French-speaking world.

Their objectives, among others, are to make known the originality of French-speaking cultures in all their diversity and to develop artistic exchanges between French-speaking states and governments; and to contribute to the promotion of the French language.

Atha Assan

