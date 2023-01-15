Home News Medellín: accident in Parques del Río left 10 injured
News

Medellín: accident in Parques del Río left 10 injured

by admin
Medellín: accident in Parques del Río left 10 injured

During the night of this Saturday, January 14, the Antioquia authorities reported a spectacular accident that occurred in the sector of Christmas lights in Parques del Río, Medellín. The DAGRD and the Official Medellin Fire Department attended they arrived at the scene to deal with the emergency and issue a balance of what happened.

According to the authorities’ reports, one of the lighting structures collapsed due to the heavy rains that have been occurring in recent days. The incident has left, so far, 10 people injured.

The attention agencies, in team with the Ministry of Health, have made a presence in the area to remove the rubble and help the affected people. The injured are receiving pre-hospital care and are being transferred to the nearest health centers.

News in development…

See also  Rainy and cloudy weather in the east of the southwestern China

You may also like

98 “Golden Ideas” Written in Provincial Government Work...

Suspended works on the Popayán-Santander dual carriageway due...

Bodies of guerrillas killed in combat in Arauca...

The 13th CPPCC Collected 6,897 Proposals in Five...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday, January 12

The Presidium of the First Session of the...

Attention to the recommendations for the Ana del...

Jossef and Kevin Roldán “Clickiamos”

Domestic violence escalates

Bogotá dresses up to experience the first Tamal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy