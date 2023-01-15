During the night of this Saturday, January 14, the Antioquia authorities reported a spectacular accident that occurred in the sector of Christmas lights in Parques del Río, Medellín. The DAGRD and the Official Medellin Fire Department attended they arrived at the scene to deal with the emergency and issue a balance of what happened.

According to the authorities’ reports, one of the lighting structures collapsed due to the heavy rains that have been occurring in recent days. The incident has left, so far, 10 people injured.

The attention agencies, in team with the Ministry of Health, have made a presence in the area to remove the rubble and help the affected people. The injured are receiving pre-hospital care and are being transferred to the nearest health centers.

News in development…