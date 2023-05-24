Medellín beats Nacional de Montevideo 2-1 in Libertadores

The Colombian Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) won 2-1 at home against Nacional de Montevideo this Tuesday for the fourth date of Group B of the Copa Libertadores 2023 and temporarily took the top of the area.

On a night of rain and great goals at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Diego ‘el torito’ Rodríguez opened the scoring for Nacional at minute 12 with a powerful shot that kissed the crossbar before entering the goal.

But DIM came back with a header from Andrés Ibargüen at minute 25 and a mid-range shot from winger Déinner Quiñones at minute 68.

Between puddles and wells, Colombians and Uruguayans managed to put on a good show that left them tied with 7 points at the top of Group B, with an advantage for DIM on goal difference.

Inter de Porto Alegre (5 points) will have the opportunity to storm the lead on Thursday when they visit the Venezuelan Metropolitanos FC, who did not score points in the first round and is bottom.

On the penultimate day of the group stage, which will take place the week of June 7, Nacional will host Inter with their sights set on the round of 16 and DIM will visit Metropolitanos.

Taste of revenge

Neither the weather nor the game favored the fans of Colombia’s second city at the start of the game: the Uruguayan Bolso seized the ball from the whistle and cornered Medellín in their own field.

Before the quarter hour mark, attacker Franco Fagundez took advantage of a defensive error to recover the ball near the area and set up Rodríguez, who shot goalkeeper Luis Vásquez -replacing the injured Andrés Mosquera- to put the visit ahead.

But Nacional slipped into the lead and saw Andrés Ibargüen get up to convert with a header after a nice dribble and cross from Edwin Cetré. Uruguayan coach Álvaro Gutiérrez complained to his team for losing in the air, one of his strengths on paper.

After half an hour of play, the heavy and wet grass at Atanasio took its toll on both teams and the game slowed down, although spectacular tackles and clashes on the water were in order.

After the restart the downpour stopped, but the DIM unleashed a storm that hit the Uruguayans at minute 68, when the admitted Déinner Quiñones cut towards the center of the field and unleashed a low and impossible left-footed shot for the goalkeeper of the Uruguayan team Sergio Rochet.

The goal sealed a special victory for the Colombian DT Sebastián Botero, who took over as interim at the beginning of May after the unexpected departure of David González and managed to take revenge for the fall of the Powerful by the same score in Montevideo under his predecessor.