Medellín has a Tourism Marketing Plan for the coming years

The district Economic Development Secretariat delivered the new Tourism Marketing Plan for the city, a strategic tool to position Medellín as an innovative, sustainable and intelligent destination.

The plan seeks to take advantage of the unique strengths of the capital of Antioquia and highlight its cultural, historical and natural attractions, as well as attract travelers committed to sustainability and new tourism trends.

“Medellín has had, in recent years, the best tourist moment in all of history. We never had around 1,400,000 people in our city, in one year, achieving the highest hotel occupancy in the history of Medellín. It is, indisputably, a great tourist phenomenon that we have to continue taking advantage of. That is why we are once again developing a Tourism Marketing Plan for our city, which we have built with the different tourism agents and we also make it available to them so that we can continue promoting it. The city has historically been recognized as a destination for meetings, conferences, academic topics; but now, it is also vacation and entertainment tourism. That is why this commitment is so important, to give it sustainability and continue generating economic development through tourism in Medellín,” said the Secretary of Economic Development, Mauricio Valencia.

About the new plan

The Medellín Tourism Marketing Plan is projected to 2028 and was carried out with the participation of the city’s tourism stakeholders, with the leadership of the District’s Undersecretariat of Tourism, in the company of experts and academics.

To create this tool, different stages were addressed, including market research, situational and competitive analysis, positioning study and definition of target markets, as well as the advancement of market strategies and the construction of a marketing structure. governance, to finally implement the work plan.

Unlike the 2006 Marketing Plan, this new one integrates the community with the objective of having a better route and support so that service providers are good hosts and have the capacity to respond to the arrival of tourists.

“Within the framework of the city strategy, having a marketing plan is a route that allows us, all tourism actors, to plan and project ourselves towards growth. Now that Colombia and Medellín are positioning themselves as emerging destinations, it is extremely valuable to have a city tool like this, which allows us to see where the city’s potential is, identify national, regional and international opportunities; that allows us to position ourselves and achieve better visibility and better attraction of tourists to our destination,” added Beatriz Bedoya, head of the Master’s Degree in Strategic Management for Tourism at Eafit University.

Some of the actions of the marketing plan consist of identifying tourism potential by commune and township; to manage the creation of marketable tourism products and experiences in accordance with these; the design of product portfolios; the incentive plan for linking tourism providers to the Medellín tourism information system; digital communication strategies throughout the Medellin.travel ecosystem; and support for entrepreneurs to participate in events in the vacation segment (fairs, business conferences, trade missions and others).

You may also be interested in: Medellín in one click: now completing procedures is much faster and easier

You may also be interested

Share this: Facebook

X

