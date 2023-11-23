Medellín is Afro this November 24 and 25 at the Parque de las Luces

This November 24 and 25, the Medellín is Afro event takes place, a tribute to the Afro-Colombian, Palenquero, Raizal and ethnic communities that are part of the territory, through rhythms originating from the Colombian Pacific and instruments of ancestral tradition.

There will be two days of meeting with the country’s Afro music, with DJs, craft and gastronomic meetings, which will show how Afro communities have contributed to the culture.

About programming

There will be more than twelve presentations in the Parque de las Luces, which will begin at 3:00 pm, both days, where you can live different experiences between marimbas, bass drums, cununos and other musical instruments that are part of the Afro tradition of Colombia. Groups such as Afropickup, Rancho Apart, Explosión Negra and other artists will be in charge of livening up the day with their musical skills.

“We are going to be with the Afromóvil Museum in the Vásquez building and also in the Plaza de las Luces with very renowned musical artists. Telling them that Medellín is Afro is very important for citizens, because in one way or another they must also know and value the cultural elements of our Afro-Colombian, black, Raizal and Palenquera ethnic groups,” said Elías López, participant of Medellín es Afro.

The complete program will be available on the Instagram networks @NosMueveLaCultura.

