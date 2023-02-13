During the Governing Council, Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle reiterated that he supports and trusts the Secretary of Education, Alexandra Agudelo Ruizand recalled that during 2020 the Comptroller had opened a process for the same contract for which the official is now being investigated.

He pointed out that, just as at that time it was shown that there were no cost overruns of $900 million but savings of $500 millionthis time the secretary will also be able to prove it.

“After almost three years, this time they opened a process for the same contract to the Secretary of Education. It will take time after this process, because we also double-checked him, before we saved money and that is why we have all the certainty and all the peace of mind and all the support for the secretary, because I know what he is suffering personally ” said the mayor.

He further assured that In the case of the second contract, there are $4,000 million pesos less that have not been paid to the contractor.

This Monday, February 13, the Prosecutor’s Office will request a hearing the preventive insurance measure against the Secretary of Education of Medellín, Alexandra Agudelo; the former technical director of the Buen Comienzo program, Lina María Gil; and the legal representative of the Colombia Avanza Corporation, Henry Paulison Gómez.

The request would be given after they will be charged with the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation in favor of third partiesattempted embezzlement in favor of third parties and contract without compliance with legal requirements.

The case is related to the complaint made at the end of 2020 by the councilor of MedellínAlfredo Ramos Maya, on the irregularities in the contracting between the Buen Comienzo program and the questioned Colombia Avanza de Bello corporation.

Ramos recalled that on November 25, 2020, The Secretary of Education would have changed the form of hiring in the family environment model of Buen Comienzowhich until then was divided into an educational component and a food component.

The pedagogical was in charge of four well-known corporationssome with experience of more than 60 years and founders of the Buen Comienzo program.

Although they were highly trained, the hiring was handed over to Colombia Avanza, created in 2015 and with a vague experience in small municipalities during the government of Luis Pérez. The contract would have been delivered for the provision of services, the pedagogical and food components were unified, thus adding more than $16,000 million hand-delivered.

“Arguing Little participation of contractors decided to change the model to contracting for the provision of services. That is ridiculous, a service contract is delivered by hand, at this rate they will end up building bridges for the provision of services in the city”.

And added that “In 2020, the bidders were forced to be in the ICBF bidders bank. Colombia Avanza was already there, although it was the worst qualified. The corporations that were already in Buen Comienzo were not informed and were left out, that is how they put together this doll of corruption”.