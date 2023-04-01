Medellín Mayor’s Office modifies its opening hours for Easter

From April 3 to 9, 2023, the Medellín Mayor’s Office will modify its citizen service hours in face-to-face, virtual and telephone channels, on the occasion of Holy Week.

The Mascerca de Belén, Castilla, El Poblado, Guayabal and La Floresta will provide their services Monday, Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For their part, the Citizen Service Centers, among they La Alpujarra and the Government Houses of the five corregimientos, will not open their doors for procedures and services.

“The filing of PQRSD can be done through the web portal, which will be enabled 24 hours a day, every day. Meanwhile, the Relay Center will operate Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and the chat will operate Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, 8 April, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,” clarified the Secretary of Human Resources and Citizenship Services, Vanessa González Montoya.

In the telephone channel, the line (604) 444 41 44 will be at the service of citizens from Monday to Wednesday, for 12 hours, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 8, from 8:00 a.m. 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ISVIMED

Similarly, the Social Institute for Housing and Habitat of Medellín-ISVIMED, will not provide service to the public. As of Monday, April 10, 2023, citizens can once again go to the entity’s usual services through the following channels:

Telephone line: (604) 430 43 10

Email for requests: [email protected]

Chat WhatsApp: 301 211 55 03

Main venues: Megacentro (carrera 53 # 47-22) Torre Pichincha (floor 10), and Velodrome (calle 47 D # 75-240).