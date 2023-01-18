On the climate emergency, there have been around 196 atmospheric electrical discharges over the Valle de Aburrá, the rising of the Medellín river about to overflow and the emergency declaration at the red risk level in El Tablazo, El Progreso sector.

In other parts of the city, power poles were affected, for which crews from Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) were activated to attend to the situation. So far no affected people have been reported. From the Dagrd with Bomberos Medellín, they continue to visit different points reported by the community through line 123.

Rodolfo Correa: “I don’t wrinkle with Fico or Quintero”

The political year begins in Medellín and in the face of the speculations that are being presented regarding the way in which the political board in the city will be formed in front of whether or not the former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez will take part in the ringand if this will be done in his own flesh or in the body of another to face the candidate of Quinterismo.

Faced with this situation, while many candidates for the mayoralty of Medellín such as Simón Molina and Andrés Tobón assure that they will leave the way clear for Fico to be the candidate of Uribismo, the also candidate of the center, Rodolfo Correa came out with a clear and forceful messagein which he categorically stated that he is willing to give his fight for the Mayor of Medellín with firmness and arguments.

In fact, in a call held today by candidate Rodolfo Correa with KienyKe.com, to explain the meaning of his video in which he questions Fico’s candidacythe answer was even stronger:

“I don’t cringe with either Fico or Quintero, my proposal is alien to the sectors of power that are facing each other in Medellín today. This city does not belong to anyone other than the citizenry and it is to her that we are appealing to help us reach the Mayor’s Office to resume the direction we have lost in terms of security, infrastructure and care of the city, maintenance of roads, care for homeless people, planning, etc.”