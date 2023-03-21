The road infrastructure for mobility in Medellín has aged. The city does not move. Medellín has not carried out major road works again. Every day the peak and plate extends more to the detriment of the comfort and patience of citizens. The time that people spend in traffic jams increased between 2021 and 2022 by 72%, according to INOX. And among 1,000 cities in the world measured, Medellín ranks 18th; In the world, Medellín is one of the cities in which citizens lose the most time in traffic jams. Without a doubt, a very undignified position. The quality of life in the city is rapidly deteriorating.

Although a roundabout seems like a simple and unimportant element, the age of mobility in Medellín is reflected in its ancient roundabouts. Traffic grew and the city did not build infrastructure. The progressive image of a city can be seen in the mobility infrastructures for people and vehicles.The mobility capacity of roundabouts has been exceeded many years ago by high traffic. In all roundabouts there are long queues, they are collapsed.

Medellín, like almost all Colombian cities, based its road development on Glorietas, or roundabouts. And it was reasonable, they were growing small or medium-sized cities. Over the years, all the roundabouts lost the ability to absorb the increasingly heavy traffic. We have spent many years without solutions; passive rulers, interested in discussions other than works.

Every roundabout has a certain capacity to absorb the volume of traffic. These “rotating intersections” were born in France in 1903 with the urban architect Eugene Hernad, and thus, the roundabout concept spread to all of Europe and then to the USA. Roundabouts, or traffic circles, work well in small to medium-sized cities; but they are useless in high traffic cities.

Las Glorietas were created to avoid traffic lights. Faced with the inability to lead the construction of new works, Medellín opted for traffic lights at the roundabouts, which is the cheapest and most contradictory, and also the most inefficient and hateful. So, hehe roundabouts became the points with the highest accident rates for both vehicles and people, and those with the greatest traffic jams. With high traffic, the Roundabouts are hostile to pedestrians, bicycles and alternative mobility.

Roundabouts were not born to be signalized. With the high traffic they must evolve to road interchanges at sub-levels and high levels. That has not been done by the city. The mayors took the easiest and most hateful path: traffic lights at roundabouts and decreeing peak and plaque, instead of evolving to turbocharged road interchanges.

The city has not again thought big in infrastructure works. With such a multi-billion-dollar city budget, large works have not been seen for many years. The city is already beginning to look old in infrastructure; loses competitiveness and is living in the past without thinking about the future.

We must return to the great works that have given international distinction to Medellín. The Metrocable; The Metro, Plaza Mayor; The Macarena; Botero Square and its Museum; The Square of Light; The EPM Libraries of the Communes; the Orient Tunnel; The tramway; Eastern Avenue; 33rd Avenue; the Dual Carriageway to Las Palmas; and many others from the past. With so much budget, the City, and the last mayors, do not show recent works of international category.

It is urgent that the old Roundabouts of the 20th century become Turbo Roundabouts of the 21st century with road complexes of different floors or levels that allow the removal of the peak and plate; give tranquility and comfort to the passerby and the cyclist; and eradicate the high accident rate.